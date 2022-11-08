James Floyd Npaier

JAMES FLOYD NAPIER, 72 of East Lynn, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington by Pastor Roger Mooney. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Floyd was born on June 14, 1950, in West Hamlin, West Virginia, a son of the late Wayne and Martha Adkins Napier Sr. Floyd was the owner and operator of Floyd's Produce for more than 40 years where he felt it was a privilege and honor to serve the Tri State area. The markets were his life. "Floyd goes where it grows." He was an avid rabbit and deer hunter, which he shared with many family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Donna Kay Napier; and one sister, Ida Marie Napier. He is survived by his daughters, Jaime Kay (Joe) Napier Vartanian and Ashley Anna Napier; grandchildren Nicholas Hunter Thompson, Alexzandr Michael Vartanian, and Anna-Kay Grace Dean; one brother, Wayne (Barbara) Napier Jr.; a host of nieces and nephews and many loving family and friends. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
