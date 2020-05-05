JAMES FRANKLIN BOGGESS, 96, of Barboursville, WV, passed away May 1, 2020, after a long illness. He was born March 7, 1924, a son to the late Steve and Letha Boggess. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joy Martin. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Boggess; one son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Karen Boggess of Barboursville; 3 grandchildren, Melissa Mason and her husband Scott of Clover South Carolina, Kristin Norris and her husband Kyle of Huntington, WV, and Mathew Boggess of Barboursville; and 4 great-grandchildren, Hayla Norris, Amelia Mason, Eli Norris, and Sydney Mason. After the birth of his first grandchild, he was affectionately known to his family as PaPa. Jim, as he was called by his friends, was a WWII veteran, having served proudly with the U.S. Army in the South Pacific. He was a retired machinist from the former Trojan Steel Company, Charleston, WV. James was a longtime member of Fairview United Methodist Church, Cross Lanes, WV. He attended Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, Huntington, WV, after he moved from Charleston to Barboursville in 1996. He loved the outdoors, especially working on his farm. He was an avid horseshoe pitcher and was inducted into the WV Horseshoe Pitchers Association in 1991. He leaves a legacy of love of God, love of family and an example of hard work, dedication, and personal integrity. A private graveside service will be held for the family with the Reverend Thomas Jeffery officiating at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes, in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, WV Chapter, 1601 2nd Avenue, South Charleston, WV 25387. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- REVA CHARLENE MORRIS BAILEY
- Former Marshall lineman Blake Brooks dies
- Hurricane community grieves sudden death of middle school student
- More guidelines coming for coronavirus ‘hot spots’ like Cabell, Wayne
- TIMMY LEE BECKETT
- Rescue crews recover car, body from Twelvepole Creek
- PATRICIA "PATTY" CHILDERS
- More $1,200 stimulus checks are on the way. Here are key dates for the next set of payments.
- Proctorville man pleads not guilty
- Hurricane High seniors participate in drive-in cap and gown photo shoot
Images
Collections
- Photos: Salute to health care workers parade
- Photos: Bridget's Dance Academy parade
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: Explorer Academy Better World Day parade
- Photos: Hurricane High drive-in cap and gown photo shoot
- Photos: Servpro of Huntington First Responder Friday
- Photos: The Village at Riverview friends and family parade
- Photos: Fire on 4th Street
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Memorial held for Cottage Street house fire victims