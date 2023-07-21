The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

James Frederick Hayes
SYSTEM

JAMES "FRED" FREDERICK HAYES, 76, of Ona, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born January 4, 1947, in Milton, a son of the late Walter Donald and Mary Elizabeth Glenn Hayes. He was a member and trustee of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Linda Caldwell Hayes; three daughters, Chrystal Shepherd (Joey) of Huntington, Trena Welch (Travis) of Culloden, and Mary Adkins of Ona; one brother, Pete Hayes of Milton; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

