JAMES FREDERICK HOLSWADE III, of Leawood, Kan., formerly of Huntington, husband of Johanna Stevens Holswade, died May 12 in Leawood. He worked as a project manager first for Fluor Daniel and later for Black & Veatch. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. June 12 in the First Presbyterian Church Chapel, Huntington. A time of fellowship will follow the service in the Friendship Hall. Expressions of sympathy may be made through the www.KansasCityRoseSociety.org. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JAMES HAROLD REYNOLDS, 82, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023. He was born Feb…
