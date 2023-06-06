JAMES FREDERICK HOLSWADE III, of Leawood, Kan., formerly of Huntington, husband of Johanna Stevens Holswade, died May 12 in Leawood. He worked as a project manager first for Fluor Daniel and later for Black & Veatch. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. June 12 in the First Presbyterian Church Chapel, Huntington. A time of fellowship will follow the service in the Friendship Hall. Expressions of sympathy may be made through the www.KansasCityRoseSociety.org. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

