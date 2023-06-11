James Frederick III Holswade

JAMES FREDERICK HOLSWADE III, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away on May 12, 2023, in Leawood. Jim was born on Sept. 1, 1948, to the late Lucile Huff Holswade and James Frederick Holswade Jr. of Huntington, West Virginia. He attended Cabell County schools and graduated from Huntington High School. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he and his father were active in scouting and Jim earned the Rank of Eagle Scout. He attended the University of Cincinnati, graduating in 1971 with a degree in electrical engineering. After starting his career in Cincinnati, Ohio, the family moved to Denver, Colorado and later settled in Kansas City, where he worked as a project manager first for Fluor Daniel and later for Black & Veatch. He was an avid golfer, hunter, joker, and all-around wonderful friend and father. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Johanna Stevens Holswade and his two children, Sarah Louise and Jesse (James Frederick IV) Holswade. He is also survived by his two sisters, Judy Gayle and her husband Bill of Lynchburg, Virginia, Jane Pancake and her husband David of Huntington, as well as 12 nieces and nephews who will always remember the fun they had with Uncle Jim. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, in the First Presbyterian Church Chapel in Huntington. A time of fellowship will follow the service in the Friendship Hall. Expressions of sympathy may be made through the www.KansasCityRoseSociety.org. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
