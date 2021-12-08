JAMES GREGORY LAWSON, born Friday, April 24, 1964, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in Atlanta, after a brief illness. He was the beloved son of JB and Wanda Lawson, brother to David (Shannon) Lawson of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Susan (Carl) Bowen of Proctorville, Ohio. Greg leaves behind his nieces and nephews, BrittLeigh, Eli, Emma, Emily, Maggie and James, and special uncle and aunt, Ernest and Brenda Burns of Inverness, Florida. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Olive Burns and Oscar and Ruby Lawson of Hamlin, and a special uncle and aunt, Harold and Chlorie Burns of Yawkey. He graduated with multiple degrees from Milton High School, Ohio Valley and Marshall University. Greg worked for the American Heart Association before becoming part of the faculty for Emory University and Steelhorse Law. He helped raise over $2.3 million for those in need. A quiet and generous spirit, you could not be around Greg without laughing. He had the ability to walk into a room and make all feel welcomed and loved. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Main Street Church of Christ in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- A dentist became a top opioid buyer in W.Va. Now a drug firm faces penalty for ignoring red flags
- West Virginia State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint
- Drug charges against ex-Marshall football player dropped
- ALEXIS “LEXI” KAY MASSIE
- Martinsburg routs Huntington High, 62-21
- Cannabis education center in Huntington ready to open
- Herd bowl announcement to come Sunday
- After long wait, Milton girl receives new heart
- Progress made in Special Metals strike negotiations, officials report
- Prep sports notebook: Former Coal Grove star makes NFL debut
Collections
- Photos: Ritter Park Christmas display lighting
- Photos: Barboursville Christmas Parade
- Photos: Christmas with a Cause 2021
- Photos: Martinsburg tops Huntington, 62-21 in Class AAA championship
- Photos: Readers' deer photos 2021
- Photos: Huntington Dance Theatre rehearses for "The Nutcracker"
- Photos: King of the Mountain State at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: Best of November
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball defeats Duquesne 72-71
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, girls basketball