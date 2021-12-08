JAMES GREGORY LAWSON, born Friday, April 24, 1964, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in Atlanta, after a brief illness. He was the beloved son of JB and Wanda Lawson, brother to David (Shannon) Lawson of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Susan (Carl) Bowen of Proctorville, Ohio. Greg leaves behind his nieces and nephews, BrittLeigh, Eli, Emma, Emily, Maggie and James, and special uncle and aunt, Ernest and Brenda Burns of Inverness, Florida. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Olive Burns and Oscar and Ruby Lawson of Hamlin, and a special uncle and aunt, Harold and Chlorie Burns of Yawkey. He graduated with multiple degrees from Milton High School, Ohio Valley and Marshall University. Greg worked for the American Heart Association before becoming part of the faculty for Emory University and Steelhorse Law. He helped raise over $2.3 million for those in need. A quiet and generous spirit, you could not be around Greg without laughing. He had the ability to walk into a room and make all feel welcomed and loved. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Main Street Church of Christ in Hurricane, West Virginia. 

