JAMES GREGORY RAMEY, 60, of Crum, W.Va., claimed his crown in Heaven on January 15, 2021. He was born February 15, 1960, at Bridgeton, New Jersey, a son of J.C. and Ruth Ramey. Greg Ramey was one in a million. His zeal for life was seen by his bright spirit and smiling face. Greg has been head over heels in love with his wife, Vicki, since age seventeen. He made her feel like they were newlyweds every day of their marriage. His strong love for Vicki was evident to all who knew them. He was an extraordinary husband, father and grandpa who loved spending time with his family especially with Jonah and Aiden. Greg was the Pastor at Crum Missionary Baptist Church and loved the Lord with his whole heart. His passion was sharing the love of God with others. He served many years as director of Twelvepole Association Church Camp and often said church camp is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth. Greg enjoyed being a math teacher at Tolsia High School. He had the pleasure of coaching football and basketball over fifteen years ranging from Little League to high school. He took every opportunity to tell his players about Jesus and pushed them to be better men. Most of his work career, twenty-nine years, he worked as a purchasing agent for Sartin Trucking who treated him like family. He is preceded in death by his father, J.C. Ramey. He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Victory Ramey; one son, Andrew and one daughter-in-love, Selena Ramey of Hurricane, W.Va.; one daughter, Holly and one son-in-love, Josh Bowling of Crum, W.Va.; two very special grandsons, Jonah Bowling and Aiden Ramey; his mother, Ruth Ramey of Crum, W.Va.; one brother, Steve (Sherry) Ramey of Crum, W.Va. A funeral service will be held at Bluegrass Festival Grounds on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 2 p.m., and facemasks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Twelvepole Association Church Camp. Mullins Family Funeral Home is honored and privileged to be serving the family of James Gregory Ramey.
