JAMES H. BEATY, 74, of Ranger, W.Va., passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born October 28, 1946, a son of the late Willie Bates and Frona Mae York Beaty of Jamestown, Tennessee. He was a retired laborer from Laborers Local No. 543 in Huntington, W.Va., and a member of Aarons Creek Community Church where he was the adult Sunday school teacher for over 20 years. His favorite song and testimony was “I’ll Be A Friend To Jesus.” In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul (2004) and Willie (2021). Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 54 years, Juanita Beaty; two sons, Keith (Mechelle) Beaty of Ranger, W.Va., Kenny (Angel) of Branchland, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Daniel) Cartwright, Anthony (Kristen) Beaty, both of Branchland, W.Va., Brandon (Michaela) Beaty of Ranger, W.Va., and Bridgett Beaty of Branchland, W.Va.; five great-grandchildren, Lauren, Alaina, Brinley, Hannah and Kanita; one brother, David Beaty, and two sisters, Lorene Weaver and Nola Weaver, all of Tennessee; and a host of friends that he met over the years. A special thanks and appreciation to the doctors and staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center. We ask that you follow the guidelines of the COVID-19 restrictions and wear a mask. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, with Rev. Michael Abshire and Rev. Johnny Slazo. The burial will follow in the Adkins Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.handleyfh.com

