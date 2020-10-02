JAMES H. LYCANS, age 67, youngest son of the late Homer and Bessie Lycans, lost his battle with cancer September 26, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. James attended Wayne High School. He was a spiritual man who loved life, helping others, working with animals, playing guitar, and having a good time with friends and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lycans (Ruth), sister, Virginia Harless (Bonnell), and niece, Robin Perry. He is survived by his siblings, Kenny Lycans of Fort Gay, W.Va., Laura Herriott (Ron) of Marysville, Ohio, Annie Thompson (Richard) of Weaver, Ala., Delores Berry of Grove City, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins that he truly loved. James will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Tom’s Creek Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
