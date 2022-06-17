JAMES H. WATTS, 73, of East Lynn, West Virginia, went to his heavenly home on June 16, 2022. He was born December 12, 1948, the son of the late Robert and Senia Belle Watts. James was a United States Navy Veteran, where he served in Vietnam. While serving on the Caddo Parish LST 515 and Iredell County 839 in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970, he was a gunner's mate. His ships provided support and supplies to various Navy and Army bases on the rivers of the Mekong Delta. His ships received a number of campaign stars, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Commendation and Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation. He later retired from Special Metals. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Glenna Raines, Ardith Thompson, Leoda Ellison and brothers Charles Watts, Otis "Boots" Watts and Forrest Watts. Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce Maynard Watts; one daughter Kristi Marie McComas and husband LJ McComas who he loved like a son; two grandchildren who he adored, Bailee Robertson and Cole McComas. Survivors also include a brother, Bobby (Doris) Watts of Lavalette, W.Va., and a sister Juanita (Bud) Carter of Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastors Fred Ferguson and Rick Perdue officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of James' memory to Hospice of Huntington. The family would like to give a special thanks to Tracey Kitchen and the staff at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, for your special friendship, love and care you have shown our family. "To be absent from the body is to be in the presence of the Lord". 2 Corinthians 5:8.
