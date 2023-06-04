JAMES HAROLD REYNOLDS, 82, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023. He was born February 28, 1941, in Huntington, a son of the late Henry and Margaret Fields Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard Lee and Patricia Shull Reynolds. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Louise Crosswhite Reynolds; daughter Cindy Lou Poston (Will) of Barboursville; son Tim Reynolds of Proctorville; grandchildren Nathan Reynolds, Jessica Bradberry (Bryan), Rachel Reynolds and Jacob Reynolds; great-grandchildren Braydon Bradberry, Jazlyn Bradberry and Katie Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you