JAMES HAROLD REYNOLDS, 82, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023. He was born February 28, 1941, in Huntington, a son of the late Henry and Margaret Fields Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard Lee and Patricia Shull Reynolds. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Louise Crosswhite Reynolds; daughter Cindy Lou Poston (Will) of Barboursville; son Tim Reynolds of Proctorville; grandchildren Nathan Reynolds, Jessica Bradberry (Bryan), Rachel Reynolds and Jacob Reynolds; great-grandchildren Braydon Bradberry, Jazlyn Bradberry and Katie Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.
