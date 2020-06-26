Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES HAYDEN WEST, 30, of Huntington, formerly of Kenova, passed away on May 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 26, 1989, in Huntington. Hayden, as his family referred to him, was a graduate of Spring Valley High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed in the restaurant industry. Hayden loved music, playing guitar, drawing and riding his skateboard when he was younger. He had a special bond with his friends from Barger Hill growing up, but none stronger than with his brother, Cory. They always had a special relationship. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Sheffield West; brother, Cory A. West; uncle, Chris Sheffield; and grandmother, Betty Yeager. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Tracey and Danielle West; two brothers, Brennen and Holden; three sisters, Samantha, Ella and Emma; his beloved grandparents that loved him dearly, Jerry and Sandy Sheffield, and Jim and Joan West; one aunt, Teresa Blankenship; cousins, Jacob, Tyler and Matthew Blankenship, and the Turske and Sheffield family. Hayden is now wrapped in the comfort of Jesus’ love, with no more pain and suffering. We will love and cherish his precious memory forever. A private memorial service will be held on June 27, by invitation only, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington City Mission, 624 10th Street, Huntington, WV 25701.

