JAMES HERBERT HALL, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020. He was born March 10, 1948, a son of the late Mildred Lillian Tomlinson; his grandparents, Herbert and Mildred Godschalk, also preceded him in death. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired manufacturer’s representative. He was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He leaves behind his wife, Gerri Hall; two children, Ashlee (Billy) Potter of Barboursville, W.Va., and Shane Hall (April) of Huntington; eight grandchildren, Tori, Jaeclinn, Layne, Bryson, Kaedlee, Brayden, Bella and Linnlee; and one great-grandchild, Kyuss. Also surviving are two sisters, Mildred (Bill) Wilcoxson of Aurora, Colo., and Christa (Doug) Palmer of Littleton, Colo.; one brother, Don (Amanda) Tomlinson of Nokesville, Va.; as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Pea Ridge Baptist Church. Social distancing and mandatory masks will be strictly observed. Livestream can be viewed on Facebook via Pea Ridge Baptist Church. 

