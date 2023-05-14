James Herman Brammer
JAMES HERMAN BRAMMER passed away on May 9, 2023, in Huntington, W.Va., surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Florence Maxine Webb, with whom he would have celebrated 75 years of devoted marriage in September. Son of Mabel Beard Brammer and Herman Holroyd Brammer, Jim was born and raised in Burlington, Ohio, with his brothers Donald and Dana. He reminisced fondly about their childhood adventures along the banks of the river.

After graduating from South Point High School in 1945, he attended Officer Training School at Fort Belvoir, receiving a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He served in Japan and the Pacific in the year following the war. Jim married his high school sweetheart, Maxine, in 1948, and enrolled at Marshall University, the other great love of his life, where he graduated with honors in 1951.

