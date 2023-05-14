JAMES HERMAN BRAMMER passed away on May 9, 2023, in Huntington, W.Va., surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Florence Maxine Webb, with whom he would have celebrated 75 years of devoted marriage in September. Son of Mabel Beard Brammer and Herman Holroyd Brammer, Jim was born and raised in Burlington, Ohio, with his brothers Donald and Dana. He reminisced fondly about their childhood adventures along the banks of the river.
After graduating from South Point High School in 1945, he attended Officer Training School at Fort Belvoir, receiving a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He served in Japan and the Pacific in the year following the war. Jim married his high school sweetheart, Maxine, in 1948, and enrolled at Marshall University, the other great love of his life, where he graduated with honors in 1951.
The couple raised their two children, James Wesley and Angela Ellen, in Ashland, Ky., where Jim began his career in real estate. He opened Brammer Realty in 1964, managing it until his retirement in 1990. His active post-retirement years involved volunteering for the United Methodist food bank and King's Daughters Medical Center. He and Maxine were adventurous global travelers, making memorable trips to Kenya, the Amazon, Russia, and Japan. Closer to home, Jim could be found gardening, golfing, playing tennis, or rooting for his Marshall Herd.
In addition to Maxine, Jim is survived by his children, Wes Brammer (Brenda Henderson Brammer) and Angie Brammer Lovejoy (Wally Lovejoy), his brother Dana Brammer (Jean Caines Brammer), and one grandchild, Paige Lovejoy Nicol (David Nicol). He was eagerly anticipating the arrival of his first great-grandchild, expected in the coming weeks.
A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at 2 p.m. at the Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either Marshall University Foundation General Scholarship Fund, 519 John Marshall Dr., Huntington, WV 20703 or Woodlands, Janice Gold Music Fund, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, WV 25701.
