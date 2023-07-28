JAMES HERMAN THOMPSON, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023. He was born February 20, 1935, son of the late Thurman and Lucretia Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Tom Thompson, and three sisters, Nellie, Joyce and Dorothy. Survivors include son James Thompson, daughter Kathy McKinney, adopted daughter Jessica Thompson-Hart; granddaughters Kim, Jeanna, Christa; great-grandchildren Aly, Ryder, Hannah. He is also survived by sisters Betty Knop and Peggy Smith; loving nieces and nephews and longtime special friend Bonnie. James was retired from Owens-Illinois and following that he retired from Atalian as a security guard. There will be a Celebration of Life at noon on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Lavalette Faith Freewill Baptist Church, 105 Carolyn Drive, Lavalette. A dinner will be served in the fellowship hall immediately after the service. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
