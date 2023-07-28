The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

James Herman Thompson
SYSTEM

JAMES HERMAN THOMPSON, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023. He was born February 20, 1935, son of the late Thurman and Lucretia Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Tom Thompson, and three sisters, Nellie, Joyce and Dorothy. Survivors include son James Thompson, daughter Kathy McKinney, adopted daughter Jessica Thompson-Hart; granddaughters Kim, Jeanna, Christa; great-grandchildren Aly, Ryder, Hannah. He is also survived by sisters Betty Knop and Peggy Smith; loving nieces and nephews and longtime special friend Bonnie. James was retired from Owens-Illinois and following that he retired from Atalian as a security guard. There will be a Celebration of Life at noon on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Lavalette Faith Freewill Baptist Church, 105 Carolyn Drive, Lavalette. A dinner will be served in the fellowship hall immediately after the service. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you