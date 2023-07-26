The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

JAMES HERMAN THOMPSON, 88, of Huntington, father of James Thompson, Kathy McKinney, and Jessica Thompson-Hart, died July 13. He retired from Owens-Illinois and from Atalian as a security guard. There will be a celebration of life at noon July 29 at the Lavalette Faith Freewill Baptist Church. Dinner will be served in the fellowship hall immediately after the service. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.

