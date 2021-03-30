JAMES ISAAC VANCE, 73, of Huntington died March 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He worked in construction. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gino’s celebrating 60th anniversary
- Traffic changes coming to mall interstate construction
- Huntington battle with problematic bar hits snag after sale
- Milton Middle School teacher scrutinized for in-class comments
- Judge dismisses fired teacher's lawsuit against superintendent
- Huntington felon jailed after raid uncovers firearms, body armor in basement
- DREW ANEESHA COPENHAVER
- Joe Bell: What happens when you turn 40?
- No. 4 Highlanders keep their cool, knock off No. 3 Knights
- GENE PAUL JARVIS
Images
Collections
- Photos: Lawrence County Horseman’s Association horse show
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall Paint & Sip
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, boys high school basketball
- Photos: Ashland Tomcats win 16th Region Championship
- Photos: Aviation Maintenance Technology program groundbreaking ceremony
- Photos: Marshall vs. WVU, baseball
- Photos: Egg-Citing Spring Fling at Pullman Square
- Photos: Russell tops Boyd County for 16th Region Championship
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. South Charleston, basketball