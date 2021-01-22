JAMES “JIM” CHILDERS, 67, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, with his wife by his side. He was the son of the late Eugene and Joan Church Childers. In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his brothers, Tony and Steve Childers. He retired from Special Metals (Store Room). Jim was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling, golf and football. He is survived by his loving wife, Darleen “Dee” Childers of Huntington, W.Va.; daughter, Joni (David) Floyd; grandchildren, Hannah and Ben Floyd of Lesage, W.Va.; son, Jeremy Childers of Ohio; grandchildren, Eli, Oscar and Stella; stepdaughter, Cheryl (Greg) Ward of Milton, W.Va.; step-grandsons, Collin (Shelby) and great-granddaughter Raegan White of Ona, W.Va.; Mason (Ciara) White of Ona, W.Va.; stepdaughter, Deanna (Bill) Boykin and step-granddaughters Mackenzie Ferguson of Culloden, W.Va., Emma Ferguson, Madelynn Christian and Carleigh Christian of Milton, W.Va.; stepson, Patrick Keenan II of Culloden, W.Va.; brother, Robert “Bob” (Kathy) Childers of Milton, W.Va.; sisters-in-law, Cindy Childers of South Point, Ohio, and Debbie Childers of Tennessee. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at noon, with Pastor Denver Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Neal Cemetery, Milton, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Those attending the services are asked to wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing. The family would like to thank Dr. Valsecchi and his staff at HIMG and the staff at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their amazing care. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
