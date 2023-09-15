"Sometimes you're living the best moments of your life, and you just didn't know it at the time." - Jim Wright.
It is with heavy hearts that the family of JAMES "JIM" WRIGHT announce his passing. He was a loving Father and Grandfather even throughout his long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Jim came to Wrightsville Beach, N.C., with his family after graduating with his Masters in restaurant management. He served as an owner and manager for The Bridge Tender restaurant for 20 years. Jim never met a stranger, and there was rarely a time out about town that he didn't run into someone he knew. His quick wit and friendly ease with people would go on to serve him well as he finished his career working on the sales team at Neuwirth Motors. Jim was born and raised in Huntington, W.Va., to John Albert Wright Jr. and Ruby Elizabeth Wright (née Covington). There he attended Marshall University for undergrad and supported himself as a working drummer in a touring Big Band. He proudly claimed to have "never set his drums up for free" from the age of 14 on. That love of music, and people shone as a beacon for his friends and family throughout his life, and they hope that light warms the hearts of those that remember him fondly. He is survived by his older brother Bert Wright, sister Becky Wright-Warren, daughter Courtney Wright (m. Chris Hill of Durham), son Corbin, and grandson Emmett.
There will be a Celebration of Life on October 1st at Bluewater Grill 2nd floor, Wrightsville Beach, from noon to 3 p.m.
