JAMES "JIMMY" ELLISWORTH WALKER, 73, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Reger Funeral Chapel by Rev. Charles Floyd. He was born February 14, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Harold and Ramona Walker. In addition to his parents he was preceded by two sisters, Phyllis (Bill) Clagg and Sue (Sam) Stanley, and his wife, Goldie Marie Walker. Jim served his country in the Vietnam War where he was wounded and lost his eyesight. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his wounds. He was an avid baseball player as well as a state wrestler for Huntington High School. Jim was honored to have a field at St. Clouds Commons named in his honor to carry on his love of baseball. Jim is survived by four nieces, Debbie (Kent) Sargent, Gidget (Nub) Ross, Amy Shephard, Angie Clagg, and nephew, John Clagg, and a host of very special cousins and friends who loved him. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell Huntington Hospital physician may have been overexposed to radiation
- Tudor’s employees in W.Va. town trying to organize
- Police roundup: Huntington man once convicted of murder jailed on federal drug, firearm offenses
- St. Mary’s Medical Center chief operating officer resigns
- Cabell County indictments: Man indicted in Huntington drug delivery death case
- Ironton woman reports being assaulted and raped by man who offered help
- BUSINESS BEAT: West Virginia’s first Dog Haus to open in Barboursville
- Hospital says union continues to violate judge’s order
- Christmas lights display coming to Ritter Park
- Huntington man gives back to community with turkey giveaway
Collections
- Photos: News conference regarding former ACF Industries site
- Photos: Cabell County Schools "Grandfamilies" dinner
- Photos: 2021 ReFashion Show
- Photos: Festival of Trees and Christmas Market
- Photos: Lawrence County Festival of Trees & Christmas Market prep
- Photos: Marshall beats Charlotte 49-28
- Photos: Pet photos with Santa
- Photos: Marshall Theatre rehearses for "Decision Height"
- Photos: Huntington vs. George Washington, Class AAA quarterfinals
- Photos: Winter Wonderland of Lights