JAMES "JIMMY" ELLISWORTH WALKER, 73, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Reger Funeral Chapel by Rev. Charles Floyd. He was born February 14, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Harold and Ramona Walker. In addition to his parents he was preceded by two sisters, Phyllis (Bill) Clagg and Sue (Sam) Stanley, and his wife, Goldie Marie Walker. Jim served his country in the Vietnam War where he was wounded and lost his eyesight. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his wounds. He was an avid baseball player as well as a state wrestler for Huntington High School. Jim was honored to have a field at St. Clouds Commons named in his honor to carry on his love of baseball. Jim is survived by four nieces, Debbie (Kent) Sargent, Gidget (Nub) Ross, Amy Shephard, Angie Clagg, and nephew, John Clagg, and a host of very special cousins and friends who loved him. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you