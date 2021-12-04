JAMES “JIMMY” EVERETT DANIELS, 72, was born February 6, 1949, in Huntington, West Virginia, and passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was the son of the late Stanley Everett and Maxine May Daniels. He was preceded in death by brother, Patrick “David” Daniels, and sister, Martha Gayle Daniels Schleup. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Daniels; children, Tracy Phillips, Richard Phillips, Patrick Daniels, James Daniels Jr., Darius Johnson “DJ” and Creesha Jackson; two brothers, Larry Daniels and Donald Daniels; a sister, Patricia Daniels Baxter. He was blessed with a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, host of nieces, nephew and family including special brothers-in-law, Michael, Eric, Kenny and Rickey Phillips. He worked as a CPA for Neighborgall Construction Co. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the funeral home. The family is requesting that visitors wear masks. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
