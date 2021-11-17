JAMES “JIMMY” ROY ALDRIDGE, 75, of Mannington, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, husband of Patricia Snodgrass Aldridge, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, in Fairmont Health and Rehab, Fairmont, W.Va. He was born September 24, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Roy Luther and Nancy Ferguson Aldridge. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Rocky Aldridge and Steve Aldridge. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Julie Aldridge; daughter, Kristi Aldridge; grandchildren, Sophi, Jack, Barrett and Olivia; sister, Kim Aldridge; brother, Scott Aldridge; and the mother of his children, Norma Aldridge. He was an avid WVU fan and loved watching his granddaughter Sophi play basketball. Friends may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. A procession will leave the funeral home at 1:45 p.m. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

