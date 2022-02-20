JAMES KELLY MATHIS JR., 86, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in the Woodland Oaks Health Care Center. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. He was born September 6, 1935, in Hardin County, Ky., a son of the late James Kelly Mathis Sr. and the late Retha Mathis. He was a retired truck driver with Wheeler and Williams Wholesale Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy Sanders Mathis; one son, James David Mathis; two daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela “Pam” Lane (Rick) and Rebecca “Becky” Cochenour (Eddie); four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation and no procession to the cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you