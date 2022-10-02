James L Bowen
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, JAMES L BOWEN a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away. Jim, Past President of the West Virginia AFL-CIO and was an active member of the United Steelworkers of American for 42 years. He spent his life dedicated to the working class and fought hard to ensure the working class had a voice and that their voice was heard. Jim is survived by his wife Diane, daughter Carol, grandsons Matthew and Joshua and great-grandsons Haydn and Heath. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, 10/16 at Four Points Sheraton Charleston from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the UMWA Strike Fund, P.O. Box 513, Dumfries, VA 22026 (https://umwa.org/umwa2021strikefund). Online guestbook available www.cremationchoicesfl.com.

