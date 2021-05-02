JAMES L. “FEDDY” CUNNINGHAM, of Huntington, W.Va., died on June 19, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Davenport, Fla., at the age of 86. He was born in New Haven, W.Va., in 1934, to the late Anna Harris Cunningham Erwin and James Jennings Cunningham.
A few years after graduating from Wahama High School, a year early and as Valedictorian of his class, he embarked upon a long, challenging and satisfying career in the chemical industry. Having worked for Celanese Corporation and Stauffer Chemical, he retired from his position of Area Superintendent for Akzo Nobel in the late 1980s.
He had a lengthy and enjoyable retirement and loved spending time with his family. Because of his recent illness, his outdoor activities were limited and he really missed being able to get out and do the things he loved … taking walks, fishing and playing golf with his buddies.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anna Jeanette Cunningham, sister, Anna Louise Colley, brother, Donald Gene Cunningham, and grandson, Ryan Michael McCormill.
He is survived by a sister, Clinedda Erwin Austin; his children, James (Jim) G. Cunningham (Andrea) of Huntington, W.Va., Cheryl Denise Bellomy of Davenport, Fla., and Angela Eddy of Stuart, Fla.
Grandchildren are Heather Walton, James Garrett Cunningham (Mandee), Dustin McCormill (Kim), Jessica Stanton (Adam), Patricia Weir (Zach) and Chevali Bellomy.
Great-grandchildren are Triston Stewart (Shannon), Zoe Walton, Lucy Weir, Aden McCormill, Ellie McCormill, Jaiden Bellomy, Beckett Weir, Andrew Stanton, Carter James Stanton, Chace Roman, and great-great-grandsons are Avery James Stewart and Luka Leon Stewart.
Although he is sorely missed by those who loved him most, given his declining health the family takes comfort in knowing that he made a courageous decision and died peacefully and stoically, on his own terms.
Whatever challenges his beloved family faced, he was always there to lend his support. Regardless of the obstacle, it was no match for his positive attitude, intellect and persistence. One could surmise that his professional success was largely attributable to employing the same approach to adversity in his work life as he did in his personal life.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Room With a View, adjacent to the Ritter Park Rose Garden, 1345 Eighth Street, Huntington, WV 25701, on May 8, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Huntington, 520 Everett St., Huntington, WV 25702, or the Hospice organization of your choosing.
The family was assisted by Fisk Funeral Home in Saint Cloud, Fla. www.fiskfh.com.