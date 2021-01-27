JAMES “LARRY” CRAWFORD, 77, of Kiahsville and Hawthorne, Fla., husband of Rosa Lee Wiley Crawford, died Jan. 22. He was an electrician in the underground coal mines. Funeral service will be Jan. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with burial on the family farm in Willlie Wiley Cemetery, Kiahsville.
