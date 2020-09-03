Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JAMES LEE HARMON, 69, of Prichard, husband of Grace Harmon, died Aug. 31 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. He was a plumber. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at the 1st Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Kenova. Burial will follow in Newman-Hatten Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the church. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.