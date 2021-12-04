I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7. On November 27, 2021, God sent a host of angels to take JAMES “LEE” REEVES, 54, of Wayne, W.Va., by the hand and lead him to his home with his heavenly Father. He left this world while surrounded by the family he loved so deeply, and he will no longer endure pain, suffering or burden. Lee was a Christian and worshiped the Lord faithfully. All who knew him knew his love for the Lord. He was born August 16, 1967, a son of James F. and Sally Reeves, who preceded him in death, along with two infant brothers, John Paul and David Allen Reeves. Lee was a member of Wayne No. 18 AF&AM Masonic Lodge. He was a cattle farmer with his wife, Katrina Reeves, always by his side. Lee and Katrina were married on November 28, 1987, only six months after they met. They led a life together that was the definition of deep, unconditional love and true marriage. Lee is survived by his wife of only one day shy of thirty-four years, Katrina Reeves; one daughter and son-in-law he loved so dearly, Ashley Baumann (Kody) of Lavalette, W.Va.; and one granddaughter who was his world, Amelia Baumann. He is also survived by aunts, Gypsy Fields (Buck), Hazel Fields (Alvin); cousins, Randall Fields (Diana), Annie Skeens (Mike), Gordon Fields (Amy), Dylan Fields (Elizabeth), Shelby Kitts (Dustin) and Everleigh Kitts, all of Wayne; special family by marriage surviving Lee are JR Adams (Rose), Debbie Blanchard (the late Brad), Adria Heizer (Chris), Christopher, Lydia and Jacob Heizer (who all called him “Pawpaw Lee”), Amber Blanchard and Morris Adams. Lee loved and was loved by so many, including close friends Bruce and Nancy Crockett, Lloyd and Diana Blankenship, Dave and Neltha Adkins, Donnie Bryan, Roland Crockett, James Crockett, Joey Cremeans, Ethan Spaulding, Mike Newsome, Matt Duncan, Eugene Sammons, Scott Zanders, Jason and Mary Cazad, Jojo, Kaya, Jaxon, Jordy and Lola Cazad and Rileigh, Lainey and Chase Copley (who all called him “Papaw Lee”), Wyn and Michelle Baker, Hoyt Glazer, Abe Saad, “Poppa and Momma” Saad, Father Sergius, Albin Phillo, Sam Preston, Ed Stephens, Greg and Paula Larson and so many more of whom a grieving family cannot recall. The family of Lee would like to thank the Baker Family, Cazad Family, the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, Lavalette Elementary School, the Holy Cross Monastery, the Glazer, Sadd, Anderson Law Firm, Frank Peters, Bethany Baker, Cabell Huntington Hospital MICU, who went above and beyond to care for Lee. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Evangelist Wyn Baker, Brother Dave Adkins and Morris Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will start two hours prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
