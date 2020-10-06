Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES LIONEL PORTER, 74, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Baptist Floyd Hospital in New Albany, Indiana. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Minister Bill Banks officiating. James was born September 11, 1946, in Huntington a son of the late Harold “Pedo” and Mary Elizabeth Spangler Porter. He was a retired manufacturing executive. Survivors include his beloved wife, Karen Kesterson Porter; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Porter (Julie); one daughter, Whitney Porter-Donovan; six grandchildren, Brett, Brooke and Brandon Porter and Riley, Paige and Devin Donovan; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dr. David Porter (Kim) and Terry Porter (Deborah). Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. The family respectfully request the use of mask and social distancing during the visitation and the day of the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

