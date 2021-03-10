JAMES LONNIE DICKERSON, 62, of Wayne, son of James Thomas and Rosalee Maynard Dickerson, died March 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the WV Division of Forestry as a Forest Ranger. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 12 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Maynard Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required. 

