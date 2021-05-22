JAMES MASON HALL, 81, of Huntington, husband of Jewel Gay Romans Hall, died May 16 at home. He was a retired accountant with INCO. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. May 24 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.

