JAMES MASON HALL, 81, of Huntington, WV, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Rev. Lenny Romans officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, with the American Legion Post 93 of Kenova performing military graveside rites. He was born February 14, 1940, in Wayne, Mich., a son of the late Roy Mason Hall and Birdie Maxine Thacker Hall Cole. James retired as an accountant with Inco Alloys International and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gene Raymond Hall. Survivors include his wife, Jewel Gay Romans Hall; two daughters, Lisa Elliott and Kristy Music, both of Proctorville, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Katrina Jernell (Brent) of Charleston, W.Va., and Angela Rose of Ceredo, W.Va.; one sister, Mary Marlene Kirby (Kenneth) of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister-in-law, Pamela Hall Burrows; four grandchildren, Noel Ferris (Zachary), Jordan Kersey, Jonathan Kersey (Jennifer) and Adam Music; two great-grandchildren, Gracie Belle Ferris and Addyson Lee Kersey; four step-granddaughters, Marie Hickman (Michael), Michelle Yuhas (Michael Jr.), Terri Dawn Elkins (Moe Eissa) and Faith Ann Maynard; six step-great-grandchildren; special nieces, Jamie Holdren (William, deceased) and Sarah Proudt (Joe, deceased); special nephews, Robert Harper (Catherine), Richard Harper (Kathryn), Barry Hall, Jeffrey Hall (Theresa), Jeremy Hall (Elan) and Gregory Hall (Alli); and several great-nieces and -nephews too numerous to mention. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you