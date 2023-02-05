JAMES MICHAEL LITTLETON, 68-years-old, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, with his wife of 44 years beside him. He was born in Montgomery, Alabama on August 27, 1954, son of the late James Lawson Littleton and Sammie Nell Thornton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Daren Barlow. He is survived by his wife, Patty, and two wonderful children: Zachary Littleton and his wife Erin of Barboursville, W.Va., and Rachel Childers and her husband Brian of Clover, S.C. He is also survived by the greatest loves of his life, his four granddaughters: Isabella and Sloane Littleton and Delaney and Hadley Childers. He could not have been loved more.
James loved fishing and his beloved Alabama Crimson Tide and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary & Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, with Pastor Charles Floyd presiding. Family will receive visitors from 3 p.m. until service time. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Viewpoint Cemetery in Rachel, W.Va. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
OLEN E. JONES JR. passed away January 31, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side.
