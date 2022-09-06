JAMES MICHAEL RUDERSDORF, 77, of Ona died peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2022. He was born in Dubuque, Iowa, and raised in Platteville, Wisconsin by his late parents George and Mary Rudersdorf. He is preceded in death by his sister, the former Mary Anne Rudersdorf (Kirk) and her husband, Millard Kirk of Barboursville. A prior resident of Minnesota, he was an Ona resident for the past 12 years. Graduating from Platteville High School in 1963, Jim earned a bachelor's degree in accounting at the University of Minnesota, had a successful career as an accountant, and later retired from Graco Inc. in Minneapolis. Jim was an Army veteran, completing tours of duty in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska and the Panama Canal Zone. A lifelong Catholic, Jim was most recently a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Ona, W.Va. His many interests included traveling to Hawaii, big band music, sports, and playing the cornet. He was a ham radio operator, having been initially trained while he was in the Army. Jim brought joy to friends and family with his ready laugh and dry sense of humor. He was a devoted uncle. He leaves two nephews and a niece, Dr. Martin Kirk and his wife Dr. Claudia Poglitsch of Albuquerque, N.M., Matthew Kirk and his wife Nicole of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Michelle Clancy and her husband Brian of Bowie, Md. Jim also leaves two beloved grandnephews, Micah and Daniel Kirk of Fort Wayne, Ind. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Ona on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. The Mass will be followed by a private family service at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, W.Va. The Wallace Funeral Home, 1159 Central Avenue, Barboursville, oversees the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herbert Hoover girls soccer player killed in car crash
- Nucor gives update on West Virginia steel mill project
- Herd thunders past Norfolk State 55-3
- Marshall releases depth chart for season opener
- Herd fans return to tailgating as football season kicks off
- Members of iconic Marshall football teams take forever seat at Keith-Albee
- Coalfield Development-led group gets $62.8M in federal funds
- Ironton rallies past Fairland 34-13
- Scarbro to help lead Marshall University’s government relations
- Huntington High School librarian is keeper of school history
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before season opener against Norfolk State
- Photos: Marshall defeats Norfolk State, 55-3, in season opener
- Photos: Hawaiian Luau at Harris Riverfront
- Photos: High school football, Huntington vs. South Charleston
- Photos: Rally for Recovery
- Photos: Keith-Albee honors Marshall plane crash victims, Young Thundering Herd
- Photos: Fairland vs. Ironton, high school football
- Photos: 12th annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival
- Photos: Mountwest Community and Technical College Culinary Arts Program
- Photos: Motorists flock to Cruise Avenue