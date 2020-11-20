JAMES “MIKE” O’BRIEN, 79, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Mike was the son of the late Joseph Patrick and Lizzy O’Brien. He is survived by one daughter, Angela (Andy) Footo; granddaughter, Kristen, whom he adored; one sister, Margaret Olmstead. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Chapman, and one brother, Patrick O’Brien. Mike was an amazing gardener and could grow anything. He always planted enough garden to supply the neighbors. It was one of his favorite hobbies. He also loved horses, living on the farm with goats, chickens, dogs and his cat. Mike enjoyed retirement to the fullest. He traveled often to the Amish Country with his sister. Mike was a man of deep faith and loved gospel music. He loved his church family at Cooper Independent Church and was the piano player for their choir for several years. The family would like to thank the staff of Paramount Senior Living and the wonderful nurses at St. Mary’s IMCU and Hospice of Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va., or Cooper Independent Church, Cooper Ridge, Milton, W.Va. The family is taking this pandemic seriously, and for this reason Mike’s services will be private and may be viewed live on Saturday, November 21, at 1 p.m. at https://www.hensonandkitchen.com/live-stream. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com

