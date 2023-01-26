James Patrick Hunt
JAMES PATRICK "PAT" HUNT, 84 of Claremont, N.C., passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Abernethy Laurels in Newton, N.C.

He was born October 28, 1938, in Cabell County, W.Va., to the late James Frederick Hunt and Ruth Christian Hunt. Pat was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va., and a graduate of the University of Cincinnati where he earned a bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering. He retired from Special Metals, formerly known as International Nickel Company (INCO), after 50 years of working in Huntington, W.Va., and Newton, N.C.; he also worked as a quality control manager in Newton, N.C. Pat was a member of the American Welding Society and taught welding at Catawba Valley Community College for 19 years. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Pat was an avid reader and had a great sense of humor.

