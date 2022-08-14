James Paul Cooper
SYSTEM

JAMES PAUL "TATE" COOPER, 27, of Barboursville, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born August 12, 1994 in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Sarah Elizabeth Chapman Cooper and the late, James Jason Cooper. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Camron Cooper. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Butch and Sharon Chapman; paternal grandmother, Diane Cooper; uncles and aunts, Tracy and Melissa Cooper, Kim Cooper and Jody and Lesley Lucas. A memorial visitation will be conducted from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you