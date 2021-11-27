JAMES PAUL “JAMIE” DILLON went swiftly into the arms of his Savior Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in Wayne. At the age of 45, Jamie left us while in the midst of serving others, something he did so often. Jamie was born May 24, 1976, in Huntington, the beloved son of Jeryl “Paul” and Colleen “Faye” Dillon. He was proud to have grown up in Radnor, W.Va., with a multitude of cousins who were more like siblings to him, even into adulthood. He was the baby brother of Kelly Eden Dillon and had a love for family like few others. Jamie was the high school sweetheart and forever love of Carey Lynn Trautwein Dillon, whom he always said he married “as soon as it was legal.” They couldn’t wait any longer to begin their life together. Their marriage of twenty-one years was packed with love and memories that most could only dream of. Jamie was a 1994 graduate of Wayne High School and received a scholarship for Berea College, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Child and Family Studies in 1998. He said his time at Berea was life-changing due to the friendships he established there, that have carried on even after his death, as those friends have surrounded his family to provide comfort. It was at Berea where Jamie said the Lord began to deal with his heart, and he totally surrendered his life and began working in ministry. He loved to sing for the Lord and accepted the call to preach soon after. Jamie sang constantly and preached countless sermons, but he had a gift for ministering to hearts as he counseled friends and family over the years. He knew pursuing a career in counseling would allow him to bless others with that gift. He graduated from Marshall University in 2006 with a Master’s Degree in Counseling. After working in Child Protective Services for several years, he became a school counselor at Wayne High School, where he worked for fifteen years, and had recently become a Mental Health Counselor for Wayne County Schools. He was honored to serve as the President of the West Virginia School Counselor’s Association. Jamie impacted the lives of many students as well as youth group members as he served as a teacher and youth pastor at Lick Creek Church and Wayne Church of God over the last twenty-three years. He was a pillar of faith for everyone who knew him, and was always eager to share Jesus Christ with those around him during good times as well as bad. Of all the achievements he has earned in life, there was nothing he was more proud of than the life he provided for his wife and children. His “baby girl,” Aubrey Jalynn Dillon, and his “buddy,” Isaiah “Trent” Dillon, were the light of his life. He proved his love for them daily and instilled in them values, his sense of humor and competitive nature, but most of all, his love for Jesus. Jamie was a man of convictions and led his family well. He always had a way of making things better and could fix almost anything. He had such wisdom in every circumstance. He taught his family how to love the unlovable and poured countless values and principles into them in ways that will never be forgotten. He was their teacher, coach, disc golf partner, spiritual adviser, financial planner, secret keeper, protector and very best friend. The love that he poured into his wife and children will be enough to carry them through until they are reunited again in Heaven. Jamie often reminded us, “His mercies are new every morning.” This will continue to provide comfort to those who loved him. Additional survivors include his in-laws, Sam and Diana Trautwein, Vickey Trautwein Boyd, Kimmy Mathews (TJ), JoJo Mathews, Lauren (Darcy) Daniels and Gunner (Halie) Daniels, Crystal Corley (Three), Sally (Taylor) Marshall; nieces and nephews, Kyle (Cassie) Crum, Savanaha (Sam) Lemmon, Cheyenne, Kennedy, Brooklynn Masco, JoJo Mathews, Tyler (Hannah) Ramey, Braylee Ramey, Claire Corley, Hannah Corley, Cole Daniels, Kylie Crum, Jensen Crum and Maisyn Crum. A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Harmony Freewill Baptist Church. Friends may gather from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Community Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jamie Dillon Memorial Scholarship Fund, 100 Pioneer Road, Wayne, WV 25570. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
