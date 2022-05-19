James Paul Phillips

James Paul Phillips

JAMES PAUL PHILLIPS, 98, of Huntington, widower of Dara Mae Butterbaugh Phillips, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, May 20, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Rob Reed officiating. Burial with military graveside rites by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born September 11, 1923, in Marianna, Pa., a son of the late James Ezra and Annie Irey Phillips. In addition to his wife of 74 years, and parents, other family that have preceded him in death were a granddaughter, Michelle Lee Templeton; a sister, Evelyn Rumble; a brother, Irey Phillips; and a son-in-law, James Watts. James was a U.S. Army veteran having served in WWII, was a former laborer in the coal mines and was a former tanker truck driver for Chevron Gas for over 34 years. Survivors include his daughter, Yvonnia Lynn Watts of Barboursville; and his friends and caregivers, Sandy Bellomy and husband, Bryan Bellomy of Huntington. Friends may visit after 11 a.m. Friday at Chapman's Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

