JAMES PAUL PHILLIPS, 98, of Huntington, widower of Dara Mae Phillips, died May 17 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a former tanker truck driver for Chevron Gas. Funeral services will be conducted at noon May 20 at Chapman's Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you