JAMES PETER TRACY, 76, of Huntington, brother of Christine Fouch, died May 19 at home. He was a former nurse’s aide at Huntington State Hospital. Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary. Friends may visit after noon on Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanning salons added to fourth phase of opening
- Former Schooner’s restaurant barge moved for renovations
- Meadows Elementary replacement in Ritter Park in ‘very early’ planning stage, superintendent says
- Two Barboursville men plowing garden plots for those in need
- CARLEN MERRITT
- Hurricane, W.Va., family takes nothing for granted after COVID-19 ordeal
- Huntington East Middle teacher sews, donates over 1,600 face masks to facilities in need
- Free COVID-19 testing for all in Cabell County coming next week
- Fourth phase of West Virginia reopenings announced
- Guidelines being developed to reopen malls in WV
Images
Collections
- Photos: Village of Barboursville Elementary 5th-grade graduation parade
- Photos: Cabell Midland "Final Drive-Through"
- Photos: Salvation Army fish fry
- Photos: St. Joseph Catholic School parade
- Photos: Former Herd, NFL player Legursky lends hand to United Way
- Photos: West Virginia Air National Guard flyover
- Photos: Covenant School mobile kindergarten graduations
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Bridget's Dance Academy parade
- Photos: GHPRD Mother’s Day Craft N Go event