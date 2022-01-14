JAMES R. DOWDY, “JIM,” 86, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born October 27, 1935, in Huntington, the son of the late Roy and Virginia Dozer Dowdy. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Hodges; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Eva Turner; and sister-in-law, Patricia Turner. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, as well as a retiree of Inco Alloys. He was also a member of Olive Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sheila Turner Dowdy. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Dwain Hamlin; granddaughter, Jamilyn Dean and her husband Jimmy; grandson, Nate Hamlin; and great-grandson, Jameson Dwain Dean. He is also survived by his sisters, Deloris Ann Gibson and Josephine Kitchen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pam and Charles Barker, and brother-in-law, Randy Turner; as well as nieces, nephews and many special friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
