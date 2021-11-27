JAMES “JIM” RAY ROSS SR., 80, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Jim was born on October 26, 1941, to the late Pearl Ross. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Jay Ross. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his three sons, Nub (Gidget), Mike (Danielle) and Jay (Kendra) Ross, and their mother, Paulette Ross, all of Huntington, and a daughter, Angi (John) Varanas of Cave Creek, Ariz.; nine grandchildren, Samantha (Alek) Barker, Jaymi Ross, Michael Westfall, Ashley, Jaylee, Molly, Jason, Hannah and Jack Ross; and one great-grandson, Cash Barker. He was retired from Steel of WV. Jim loved to ride anything on wheels, and his motto was “Live to Ride, Ride to Live.” He was a member of New Beginning United Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the IOOF. He will be greatly missed by many special friends and family. Friends may call from noon until service time on Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The funeral services will be livestreamed on the Reger Funeral Home website. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
