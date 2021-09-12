JAMES RICHARD HOLT JR., 70, of Huntington, husband of Yvonne Holt, died Sept. 10 at his residence. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Beard Mortuary; entombment at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Donations can be made to The Fisher House located at the VA Medical Center.
