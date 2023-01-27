James Richard Preston

JAMES RICHARD "RICK" PRESTON, age 74, passed suddenly at his home in Prichard, W.Va., on January 23, 2023.
Rick was born on April 13, 1948, in Kenova, W.Va. In his youth, he was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont, W.Va. He spent his working years as a meat department manager at grocery stores in Fairmont, Morgantown and Huntington, W.Va. He was a master gardener and wise philosopher.
He is survived by his loving partner Vida Fields, two stepdaughters, Sherry Rodriguez and Rhonda Schell, friend Ernie Torreblanco and their families.
He is further survived by his parents Richard and Thelma Preston, sisters Karen Rodgers-Rojay, Tammy (Bob) Wells, and Peggy Tiller; six nephews, two nieces, two grandnephews; his former wife, Linda Vincent-Preston and several beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his precious sons Joshua and Michael Preston, and brother-in-law David Rojay.
Viewing will be on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. Loved ones will then gather at the Ceredo-Kenova Community Center, 1200 Poplar St., Kenova, W.Va., from noon to 5 p.m.
