James Richard Preston

JAMES RICHARD "RICK" PRESTON, age 74, passed suddenly at his home in Prichard, W.Va., on January 23, 2023.

Rick was born on April 13, 1948, in Kenova, W.Va. In his youth, he was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont, W.Va. He spent his working years as a meat department manager at grocery stores in Fairmont, Morgantown and Huntington, W.Va. He was a master gardener and wise philosopher.

