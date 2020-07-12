Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES ROBERT DEAN, 43, of Huntington, passed away at home, following a short illness, on July 9, 2020. He was born April 29, 1977, in Huntington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Connie and Ronnie Dean, and all grandparents. James is survived by two sisters, Michelle Dean of Prichard, W.Va., and Stacy Good of Huntington. Graveside services will begin at 4 p.m. Monday at Newman-Hatten Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

