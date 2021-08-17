JAMES ROBERT JARVIS, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away August 15, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. He served in the U.S. Air Force and attended Marshall University. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Austin and Grace Jarvis; his mother, Deloris Jarvis; his brothers, Roger Dale Jarvis and Robert Hodge. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Thomas Plummer of Huntington, W.Va.; his loving caregiver whom he considered a sister, Barbara Hodge Thornburgh and her late husband Tom Thornburgh; cousins, Romona and Ralph Kelley, Sue and Jim Hanna; nephew, Matt Hodge; niece, Vanessa Hodge; great-nieces, Ashley Hodge and Taylor Ottinger; and many cousins. He was loved by the staff of Sanctuary of Ohio Nursing Home in Ironton, Ohio. Private family services will be held. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

