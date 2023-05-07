JAMES ROBERT ELLIS JR., 37 of Huntington, son of Teresa Boling Ellis and the late James Robert Ellis Sr., died May 2. He was deckhand for Superior Marine, Inc. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on May 9 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, Huntington. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 8 at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

