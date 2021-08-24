JAMES ROBERT LOUDERMILK JR., 86, passed away August 17, 2021. Mr. Loudermilk was preceded in death by his parents, James Loudermilk Sr. and Laura Loudermilk, and two infant sons. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Marshall University, where he starred as a football player for The Thundering Herd. He also received a Master’s Degree and retired from the U.S. Army as a Lt. Col. He was a Master Army Aviator and Master Pilot. Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Judith H. Loudermilk; a daughter, Lisa L. Varela (Geno); three grandchildren, Joseph James Varela (Cara), Jamie Unrau (Terry) and Jessica Riggenbach (Will); six great-grandchildren, Daniel James and Kaitlyn Varela, Holden and Milo Unrau, Davis and Olivia Riggenbach; a brother, Thomas Alan Loudermilk; and a sister, Larry Beth Boomer; and many other loving family members. A Celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. Friday, August 27, at SonRise Christian Church by Pastor Steve Smith. Interment will be private at Albert G. Horton Jr. Cemetery. Friends may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.

