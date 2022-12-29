JAMES ROBERT McCOMAS, 82 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral service will be conducted at noon Friday, December 30, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Phillip Stapleton officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Jim was born October 20, 1940, in Pilgrim, Ky., a son of the late Dawie and Mary Stepp McComas.
He was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and retired from BASF. Jim was a member and Past Master of the Kenova Masonic Lodge #110 AF&AM whose members will conduct masonic graveside rites. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 93 Honor Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Hazel McComas; sister Doris McComas Hill; brother-in-law Robert Hill Sr. and brother Donald Eugene "Gene" McComas.
He is survived by nieces Wanda Hill Edwards (Brian), April Scaggs (Clark) and Amy Hamm; nephews Robert Hill Jr. (Monica), Donald Hill and Lawrence Hill; grandnephews and a grandniece who considered Jim as a grandfather, Christopher Burke (Sarah), Alex Burke, Brianna Edwards Coleman (Gavin) and Zachery Edwards and several other grandnieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
